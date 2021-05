WILMINGTON, Ohio – The Wilmington College baseball team swept Capital University in an Ohio Athletic Conference twinbill at Tewksbury-Delaney Field Friday, winning a back-and-forth game one 8-7 and game two 9-4. In game one, Wilmington plated an unearned run in both the first and second innings to build a 2-0. Capital put together consecutive two-out hits to score a run in the third, but the Quakers got that run back in the fourth as Joe Legin scored on a wild pitch.