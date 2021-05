In the U.S., tequila is known for margarita drinks as big as your head, shots that are served with a slice of lime and salt, and the cinco de drink-o parties where revelers don sombreros. For American drinkers, the distilled spirit has long been synonymous with the word “party,” and consumption has been steadily increasing, with tequila volumes in the U.S. growing 180% since 2002, an average 6.2% per year. From 2019 to 2020 alone, tequila sales grew from 20.1 million to 23 million 9-liter cases. But there is so much more to this drink that consumers have to learn in order to truly appreciate its origins and taste.