Amid excitement, there’s increased anxiety, depression as Ohio drops COVID-19 restrictions

By Molly Koweek
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 21 hours ago
MIAMI VALLEY — As Ohio drops COVID-19 restrictions, people in the Miami Valley are dealing with increased anxiety and depression, according to Julie Manuel, Kettering Health Behavioral Medical Center’s clinical program manager.

She is not surprised the American Psychological Association’s latest data shows, 49 percent of people polled said “they feel uneasy about adjusting to in-person interaction once the pandemic ends.”

“I think that this has just been such a challenging time for our patients and our communities at large that it’s just really difficult to say how these new transitions are going to impact folks,” Manuel said.

However, some people in the Miami Valley are excited about the changes.

“It’s a wonderful moment. We’ve gone through an awful lot,” Karon Debrosse of Dayton said.

Meanwhile, Raegan Salisbury of Kettering concerned about what loser restrictions will mean for the pandemic.

“I’m still a little nervous just because of how it could potentially spike back up,” Salisbury said.

She is not alone. Manuel is noticing extra anxiety in clients as people are concerned about getting sick and worried about the social signals surrounding mask wearing.

“I think that the anxiety levels, although they’ve been pretty prevalent throughout the pandemic, I think that they’re still, even now, ramping up a little bit more now because all restrictions are starting to change a little bit,” Manuel said.

She is also noticing heightened depression in clients.

Manuel doesn’t know how long this wave of increased emotions will last, but she said getting outside and moving are great ways to cope.

“I certainly think that the more that people are able to get outside and reintegrate comfortably, at their leisure, and at their comfort level, I think they’ll start to see that some of their symptoms will reduce, when they feel comfortable and safe to do so,” Manuel said.

