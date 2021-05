It's turning into a he-said-she-said over on Instagram and it's not looking good for Pooh Shiesty. The rapper has been on a meteoric climb with the success of his "Back in Blood" hit, but on Monday (May 10), he found himself engaged in an online squabble regarding his communication with Jania Meshell, ex-girlfriend to NBA YoungBoy who also shares a daughter with the incarcerated rapper. Recently, Jania has been snapped with her new beau, boxer Devin Haney, but it looks like things have changed.