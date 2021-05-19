newsbreak-logo
Canyon Lake, CA

Fire at Canyon Lake Storage Facility destroys 40 RVs

By City News Service
Posted by 
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kDE7t_0a51nmci00

A fire that erupted today at a Canyon Lake storage facility damaged between 30 and 40 recreational vehicles and trailers before firefighters made headway with containment.

The blaze was reported about 2:30 p.m. at Canyon Lake Storage, 22229 Loch Lomond Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

A firefighter suffered a burn injury to one of his hands while battling the flames, according to reports from the scene. He was taken to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar for treatment.

A third alarm was declared within a few minutes of the first engine crew arriving at the location, prompting a dozen additional engine crews and several truck companies to converge on the facility.

Canyon Lake is a gated municipality with a single crew on duty. Resources came from county fire stations in Perris and Lake Elsinore to assist, and they were reinforced by firefighters from the cities of Corona, Hemet and

Murrieta.

A battalion chief at the scene said 30 to 40 unoccupied RVs and trailers caught fire before crews established tentative containment lines, preventing the flames from spreading to occupied mobile homes and single-family

homes nearby.

Officials said explosions were heard and power lines were down around the facility.

There was no word on how the fire started.

