Dancers seek to rid ballet performances of Asian stereotypes

May 10, 2021 – For serious ballet students, summer intensive programs can spark the transition from recreational hobby, to a potential career path. Often students travel far from home, incurring significant costs to their families for housing and tuition. This year, Holt Ballet Conservatory (HBC) has created three special summer programs, to feed the ballet appetite of our community. In addition to HBC’s customary exceptional teaching staff, several recent arrivals to Nevada County from the Bay Area and San Diego, will teach in the two-week intensive sessions July 5-16, 2021, with morning sessions designed for the most advanced dancers, and afternoon sessions available for intermediate dancers. Both morning and afternoon sessions will have the benefit of HBC’s excellent staff, augmented by award winning dancers and choreographers such as Kara Davis, Tsal’gyur, and Matt Carney. In addition to the two-week dance intensive session, a one-week dance camp will be offered for beginning dancers, aged 6-10 July 5-9, 2021. The dance camp will include ballet technique, dance history, choreography, tap, and modern, concluding with an informal recital for parents. Advance registration for both the two-week intensive and dance camp is required, and classes are limited in size.