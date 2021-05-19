newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Dancers seek to rid ballet performances of Asian stereotypes

By CBS News
wsgw.com
 21 hours ago

Phil Chan has always expressed himself through dance. But he and his father sat motionless after watching a traditional performance of “The Nutcracker” with Asian caricatures. “It reminded me that I didn’t belong,” Chan said. “He goes, ‘Do you really want to devote your life to this? This is how...

www.wsgw.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Ballet Dancer#Asian Pacific#Asian People#Asian American#Performance Art#American Art#Asian Stereotypes#Asian Caricatures#Exaggerated Makeup#Stage#Manchu Mustaches#Chinese People#Offensive Representations#Joy#Rice Paddy Hats#Walking#Hopeful Things#Final Bow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Asia
News Break
Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Country
China
Related
Theater & Dancecapradio.org

Remembering NYC Ballet Principal Dancer Jacques D'Amboise

D'Amboise, who died May 2, began dancing at 7 and joined the New York City Ballet at 15. He later founded the National Dance Institute, which teaches dance to children. Originally broadcast in 1989. Follow us for more stories like this. CapRadio provides a trusted source of news because of...
Grass Valley, CAYubaNet

Local Ballet Studio Creates Summer Ballet Intensive Programs and Prepares for Outdoor Performance

May 10, 2021 – For serious ballet students, summer intensive programs can spark the transition from recreational hobby, to a potential career path. Often students travel far from home, incurring significant costs to their families for housing and tuition. This year, Holt Ballet Conservatory (HBC) has created three special summer programs, to feed the ballet appetite of our community. In addition to HBC’s customary exceptional teaching staff, several recent arrivals to Nevada County from the Bay Area and San Diego, will teach in the two-week intensive sessions July 5-16, 2021, with morning sessions designed for the most advanced dancers, and afternoon sessions available for intermediate dancers. Both morning and afternoon sessions will have the benefit of HBC’s excellent staff, augmented by award winning dancers and choreographers such as Kara Davis, Tsal’gyur, and Matt Carney. In addition to the two-week dance intensive session, a one-week dance camp will be offered for beginning dancers, aged 6-10 July 5-9, 2021. The dance camp will include ballet technique, dance history, choreography, tap, and modern, concluding with an informal recital for parents. Advance registration for both the two-week intensive and dance camp is required, and classes are limited in size.
Theater & Dancehurriyetdailynews.com

Dancers of Royal Ballet rehearsing for reopening

Royal Ballet dancer Anna Rose O’Sullivan last performed to London audiences in “The Nutcracker” in December. She played Clara in a handful of shows and was to debut as the Sugar Plum Fairy when the COVID-19 pandemic once again shut down entertainment venues. So when Britain’s largest ballet company reopens...
Torrington, CTRegister Citizen

Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory changes performance following Hindu group's protest

TORRINGTON — The Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory has changed a planned ballet following objections from a Nevada-based Hindu group. The Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory’s upcoming graduation performances were to include dances from “La Bayadere,” “Don Quixote” and “Coppelia” as well as new contemporary works by choreographers Kate St. Amand and Thel Moore, a Nutmeg graduate.
Arizona Statecitysuntimes.com

Ballet Arizona presents a new monthly online event for young dancers beginning May 15: Read, Dance, Play!

Designed to foster curiosity and love of dance in young children, Read, Dance, Play! is a monthly interactive workshop series that combines literary exploration with creative movement and play. Children and families will listen to and/or read along with Rebecca Needhammer, The School of Ballet Arizona’s Children’s Division faculty member, as they use movement to interpret and understand the story’s events and themes.
Theater & Dancepointemagazine.com

Ballet Unleashed Aims to Connect Emerging Dancers From 11 Academies With Freelance Opportunities

To any pre-professional dancer vying for a company position, auditions are a familiar and often dreaded scene: Hundreds of hopeful young graduates flock to an audition site, pin a paper number to their dance clothes and try their luck. But only a few will receive full-time contracts with companies—the rest will go home disappointed, potentially facing a gap year as they try to figure out next steps.
Auburn, ALopelikaobserver.com

Ballet Academy to perform Sleeping Beauty May 16

Rain or shine, Ballet Academy will be presenting Sleeping Beauty under the pavilion at Twenty-One Acres on May 16. The performance will start at 2:30 p.m. The troupe for the production consists of 21 dancers including Brenna Sumner as Princess Aurora. Sumner is a professional dancer and an instructor at Ballet Academy. She has said that she is waiting for COVID-19 restrictions to end so that she can resume her professional career.
Berks County, PAMercury

Berks Ballet Theatre presents virtual performance of 'Breathing Space'

Berks Ballet Theatre will be closing its 45th season with a virtual spring production entitled “Breathing Space.”. After a successful online streaming this past December of “The Nutcracker Suite,” the Company was more than ready to take on another virtual performance. “Breathing Space” will have a documentary style feel to it and there are quite a few things that make this production unique.
Shaker Heights, OHshakeronline.com

Verb Ballets: Contemporary Creations Virtual Performance

Dancers will captivate fans with a powerful virtual program featuring contemporary works by nationally recognized choreographers who will premiere a new captivating company work. General admission: $25; Student $10. Following the premier performance, the show will be available via Verb's streaming services for 48 hours.
Musichazard-herald.com

Headie One breaks down stereotypes around drill music with powerful BRIT Award performance

Headie One used his BRIT Awards performance to speak out against the negative stereotypes associated with drill music. The 26-year-old rapper took to the stage at the annual music awards ceremony on Tuesday (11.06.21) alongside AJ Tracey to perform their hit track, ‘It Aint Different’, and used his platform to reclaim the drill genre as a voice of unheard and disenfranchised youth.
Nashville, TNPride Publishing

N2020: live outdoor performance reflects on Nashville resilience—features dancers, musicians, spoken-word artists

In conjunction with N2020: Community Reflections, a free, live outdoor performance titled N2020 in a Day will be held at Centennial Park on Sunday, May 16 at 5 pm. The performance will include choreographers, dancers, musicians, and spoken-word poets, showcasing local artists, their perspectives on the year 2020, and their resilience in moving forward.
Maryland Stateheraldmailmedia.com

City Ballet celebrates live performance at the Maryland Theatre with 'Sleeping Beauty'

With performing venues shut down and then reopening at limited capacity, along with restrictions on rehearsal spaces, the coronavirus pandemic has been tough on the arts. The Maryland Theatre has been open for private event hosting since last July and for performances since last October, but due in part to capacity restrictions, many shows were modified, virtual, postponed or canceled. At present, the theatre is permitted to host events and performances at 50 percent occupancy, and theatre management is asking that visitors wear a mask, practice contactless greetings and maintain social distancing.
Temple, TXTemple Daily Telegram

‘Bug Talk’: Ballet performances set May 15-16 at CAC in Temple

Students from the Classical Ballet Conservatory at Lisa’s Dance Connection will present “Bug Talk,” a story of learning patience, kindness and self-control, May 15-16 at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. Show times are 7 p.m. Saturday, May 15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May...
Beverly Hills, CAbeverlyhillscourier.com

Beverly Hills Students Perform in Westside Ballet Workshop

Both Shim sisters will perform in newly choreographed numbers. Sixth-grader Elle will dance in “Les Petites Étoiles,” Mozart’s charming piano composition of “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” a new piece choreographed by Associate Artistic Director Caprice Walker and featuring the pre-professional performance company’s younger dancers, to be accompanied by live piano.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Ballet Virginia returns with ‘Visions of Hope’ after 440 days without live performances

For their first public performances in more than a year, Ballet Virginia will return with a production that aims to capture the grief, strife, exasperation, and even gratitude, that reflect the world’s journey during the past 14 months. “Visions of Hope” will feature both classical and contemporary works from the company’s eight professional dancers, two guest dancers and aspiring dancers from ...