IT HAS been nearly 3½ years since Bijan Ghaisar, an unarmed young accountant who was involved in a fender bender, was shot to death by a pair of U.S. Park Police officers near the George Washington Parkway in Northern Virginia, and still there has been nothing that resembles a day in court for the Ghaisar family, or accountability for the police. The glacial progress of the case and the refusal by federal authorities to publicly address the circumstances of the shooting are a failure of the U.S. justice system.