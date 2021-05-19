newsbreak-logo
Predators' Juuse Saros: Set for Game 2 start

CBS Sports
 21 hours ago

Saros will start between the pipes for Wednesday's game against the Hurricanes, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. Saros will start for the second consecutive game, as he stopped 33 of 37 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss. The Finn was outstanding otherwise this season, going 21-11-1 along with a strong 2.28 GAA and .927 save percentage in 36 appearances. Saros will start his sixth career playoff game Wednesday, as he's gone 1-4-0 along with a .905 save percentage and 2.67 GAA in the playoffs.

