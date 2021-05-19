newsbreak-logo
Manifest's Latest Quake Reveals a Surprising Guardian Angel – WATCH

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Stone family really is something special, as confirmed in this sneak peek from the next episode of NBC’s Manifest. In the above clip from the episode “Compass Calibration” (airing Thursday at 8/7c), Angelina (played by Holly Taylor) is hanging out with Beverly (Adriane Lenox) — who mistakes her for Olive, which the Single White Female-y 828er surely does not mind! — when Saanvi’s work over at Eureka triggers another, significant earthquake here in the tri-state area.

