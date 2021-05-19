Manifest's Latest Quake Reveals a Surprising Guardian Angel – WATCH

18.14 - "Unseen Improvements”. This was another NCIS episode that made me wish that there wasn’t anything NCIS-y about it, because the underlying stories were more than enough to make for an interesting hour. Captain Tubman’s death and the missing laptop along with Uncle Hassan’s hunt for Phineaus didn’t really bring anything to the story, although it did help keep The Bullpen Crew in the loop. Because come on, a man who has $1 million to put a “bounty” on Phin could easily have used quite a bit less cash to bribe someone to find where Phineaus lived more efficiently. It would have made more sense, too.