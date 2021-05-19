$3.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter
Wall Street analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the highest is $3.18. Netflix reported earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.www.modernreaders.com