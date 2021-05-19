Hampton City Schools to return to 5 day in-person learning for 2021-22 school year

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton City Schools has announced their plans to open all their schools in the fall of 2021 for in-person learning.

HCS says for the 2021-2022 school year, all grade levels will operate in-person five days a week, using a traditional school day/bell schedule.

All students will automatically be registered as in-person learners unless an application is submitted for participation in the virtual learning option.

HCS will offer a limited virtual learning option for the school year through the Virtual Virginia Program, which requires an application.

The application is due by June 4. Families interested in exploring the Virtual Virginia option are encouraged to join HCS for a Virtual information session on Wednesday, May 26, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Families can register for this Zoom meeting by clicking here . For those families not able to attend the information session, a recording of the meeting will be posted to the division’s website.

