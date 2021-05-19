newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hampton, VA

Hampton City Schools to return to 5 day in-person learning for 2021-22 school year

By Arianna Herriott
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o9jsT_0a51lpxF00

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton City Schools has announced their plans to open all their schools in the fall of 2021 for in-person learning.

HCS says for the 2021-2022 school year, all grade levels will operate in-person five days a week, using a traditional school day/bell schedule.

All students will automatically be registered as in-person learners unless an application is submitted for participation in the virtual learning option.

HCS will offer a limited virtual learning option for the school year through the Virtual Virginia Program, which requires an application.

The application is due by June 4. Families interested in exploring the Virtual Virginia option are encouraged to join HCS for a Virtual information session on Wednesday, May 26, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Families can register for this Zoom meeting by clicking here . For those families not able to attend the information session, a recording of the meeting will be posted to the division’s website.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
City
Hampton, VA
Hampton, VA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Year#Hampton City Schools#Hcs#In Person Learning#In Person Learners#Students#Participation#The Division#Fall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Virginia StateNBC 29 News

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia expands access to child care assistance

As more people are vaccinated and people return to workplaces, child care needs in the community will increase. Although it looks like we are moving out of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle financially. To offer support, the Commonwealth has expanded access to child care assistance. Thanks to House Bill 2206, more families are now eligible to receive financial support for child care. The bill temporarily increases eligibility guidelines, allowing families with children to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or fulltime child care at an approved facility. Along with employment, education and training, the bill expands child care eligibility to job search activities. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. Under these increased guidelines, the monthly gross income limit for a family of three in Newport News is $6,226. The family must also have at least one child age five or younger that has not yet started kindergarten and meet all other non-financial eligibility requirements for the program. A family is eligible for 12 months or until the family’s household income exceeds 85% of the SMI, whichever comes first. HB 2206 ends on August 1, so apply now. To learn more and apply, visit www. CommonHelp.virginia.gov. You can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.
Hampton, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Hampton hires new police chief from Pennsylvania with 3 decades of community policing experience

After an eight-month search, Hampton has hired a new police chief who brings three decades of community policing experience, City Manager Mary Bunting announced Monday. Mark Talbot, the police chief in Norristown, Pennsylvania, will assume command of Hampton’s 314 sworn officers in the department of 376 total staff on July 6. Talbot will be paid $180,000. “I believe that a successful police ...
Hampton, VApilotonline.com

The power of building | John Lawson II, executive chairman, W.M. Jordan

As John Lawson II drove out to a construction site on a recent sunny afternoon, he likened construction projects to a ballet. And if a construction project is a ballet, then Lawson is a principal dancer. A regular on the Inside Business Power List, Lawson has built up a large and sustained presence in Hampton Roads though his professional and community engagements.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fun weekend planned for the kiddos? How about a COVID-19 shot?

A Friday night for tweens and young teens before the pandemic used to mean sleepovers, sports and movies. But when school let out at the end of this past week, it was a dash for some to get to the mall — not for a night of shopping and hanging by the food court. They were on their way to the federally run mass vaccination clinic, in the old Macy’s at Military Circle. Some parents didn’t miss a ...
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Daily number of positive new COVID tests continues to shrink in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 670,456 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, May 17, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 272 from the 670,184 reported Sunday, a smaller increase than the 280 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 272 on Monday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday. As of Monday,...
Hampton, VADaily Press

Opinion: Tackle regional priorities with relief money

With Virginia slated to receive $4.3 billion under the federal COVID relief bill, and another $2.9 billion coming to localities, the commonwealth must prioritize how to use that windfall to maximum effect. Not surprisingly, the leaders of Hampton Roads’ constituent communities have some ideas and were more than eager to...
Virginia StatePosted by
Daily Press

How Virginia plans to vaccinate middle and high school students

More students will be able to get vaccines at schools across Virginia in coming weeks, state leaders say. Teenagers can get the vaccine at sites across the state after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided Wednesday to allow the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 12. State-run centers will start vaccinating adolescents, in most cases accompanied by an adult and ...
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Virginia sees lowest rate of new coronavirus cases since pandemic arrived

With just 3.5% of standard nasal swab tests coming back positive for the coronavirus last week, Virginia is experiencing its lowest rate of new infections since the pandemic arrived. The seven-day average for new daily cases was 555 as of Friday, the lowest statewide in over 10 months. And Virginia just recorded its lowest tally of new coronavirus hospitalizations at 684. The steep decline is ...
Hampton, VAPosted by
Daily Press

After catastrophic roof collapse, Thomas Nelson Community College plans a path forward

One of Thomas Nelson Community College’s academic buildings won’t be open in fall following a catastrophic roof collapse, college leaders say. What caused the roof of Templin Hall to cave in April 6 remains uncertain. Demolition crews and state investigators are still working through debris and trying to stabilize the structure. Steven Carpenter, the college’s vice president for finance and ...
Newport News, VADaily Press

The Buzz for May 13: Advice for recent college graduates

The Buzz is a weekly question about an issue affecting the residents of Hampton Roads. This week’s question: With many area colleges and universities holding commencement exercises this weekend, what advice do you have for these young adults entering the workforce after graduation?. The old adage, “It’s a jungle out...