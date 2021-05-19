newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

TEAM (TokenStars) Reaches Market Capitalization of $61,812.52 (TEAM)

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 22 hours ago

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 56.4% against the dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $61,812.52 and $1,845.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollars#Investors#Wagerr#Wgr#Phore#Mojocoin#Pos#Twitter#Teamupcoin#Tokenstars Com#Tokenstars#Cryptocompare#Ico#Btc#Warp Finance#Trading#Currency#Profile Team#Team Finance#Pnk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SafePal Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28.94 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, SafePal has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00004298 BTC on major exchanges. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $204.88 million and approximately $28.94 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DEXTools (DEXT) Price Tops $0.49

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $48.77 million and approximately $680,971.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bytom Price Reaches $0.17 (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Bytom has a market cap of $236.36 million and $81.73 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bytom has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Paytomat Reaches Market Capitalization of $177,489.51 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Paytomat coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Paytomat has a market cap of $177,489.51 and approximately $2,741.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Paytomat has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jupiter Market Capitalization Tops $3.95 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $597,857.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 39% lower against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Knekted Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $51.00 (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Knekted coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Knekted has a total market cap of $168,903.76 and $51.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

LGCY Network Market Capitalization Hits $56.99 Million (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $56.99 million and approximately $249,714.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Market Cap Reaches $200.51 Million

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $200.51 million and approximately $16.11 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $9.20 or 0.00020137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

LHT (LHT) Hits Market Capitalization of $206,610.14

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. LHT has a total market cap of $206,610.14 and $22.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LHT has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Band Protocol (BAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $263.94 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $263.94 million and $110.39 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.88 or 0.00029731 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

DECOIN (DTEP) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.58 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, DECOIN has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a market cap of $10.58 million and $21,073.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Metrix Coin (MRX) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.15 Million

Metrix Coin (CURRENCY:MRX) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Metrix Coin has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metrix Coin has a total market capitalization of $18.15 million and approximately $261,410.00 worth of Metrix Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metrix Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Litecoin Cash (LCC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28,533.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 33% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $29.40 million and $28,533.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Enzyme Market Capitalization Reaches $150.69 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for about $84.05 or 0.00195290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $150.69 million and $8.22 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ZINC Market Capitalization Hits $203,959.66 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, ZINC has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. One ZINC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a market capitalization of $203,959.66 and $1,273.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Digitalcoin (DGC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.
Stocksinvesting.com

XRP Falls 10% In Rout

Investing.com - XRP was trading at $1.38250 by 21:48 (01:48 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, down 10.27% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 12. The move downwards pushed XRP's market cap down to $49.14811B, or 2.36% of the total cryptocurrency market cap....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Okschain (OKS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $71,538.77

Okschain (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 26% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. Okschain has a total market capitalization of $71,538.77 and $10.00 worth of Okschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Okschain has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Okschain coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Enzyme Finance (MLN) Market Capitalization Tops $59.51 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

bAlpha (BALPHA) Market Cap Reaches $5.19 Million

BAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 23.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. bAlpha has a market cap of $5.19 million and $2.36 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for $300.20 or 0.00619689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, bAlpha has traded down 56.2% against the US dollar.