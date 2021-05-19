newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csco#Investment Management#Nasdaq Inc#Technology Company#Portfolio Management#Cuts Stock Holdings#Cisco Systems Inc#Sec#Navis Wealth Advisors Llc#Keycorp#Citigroup#Nasdaq Csco#Peg#Inc Designs#Protocol#Holdingschannel Com#S P#Asset Management#Research Firms#Data Center Products
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cadence Bank NA Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,357 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 532 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $75.79 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,521 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $75,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dean Investment Associates LLC Increases Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,191 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $22,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys 872 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TCW Group Inc. Sells 84,565 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,565 shares during the quarter. Align Technology comprises about 1.8% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $188,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 20,532 Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. A number of other institutional investors...
Texas Statemodernreaders.com

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BMO Capital Markets Boosts TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to C$12.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TAC has been the subject of several other...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ballast Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ballast Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Lowered by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 65,074 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $53,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Texas Statemodernreaders.com

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires 1,138 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 4,267 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 788,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up 1.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $148,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Waco, TXmodernreaders.com

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.