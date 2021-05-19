Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)
Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,035 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.