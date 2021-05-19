Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.