Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.16

Enel Américas has raised its dividend by 111.7% over the last three years. Enel Américas stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.10. Enel Américas has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84.