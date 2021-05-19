newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.16

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEnel Américas has raised its dividend by 111.7% over the last three years. Enel Américas stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.10. Enel Américas has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enel Am Ricas S A#Enia#Peru#Stock Price#Stock Trading#Dividend#Enel Am Ricas S A#Enel Am Ricas Stock#Company#Trading Volume#Equity#Average Price#Market Cap#Debt#Midday Trading#Colombia#Electricity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Price Target at $111.00

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.00.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Why Has Sinopec (SNP) Increased 3.7% Since Q1 Earnings?

SNP - Free Report) , also known as Sinopec, has seen a 3.7% rally in its share price. The outperformance was owing to the integrated energy firm’s turnaround to profit from loss in the first quarter. Another China energy giant PetroChina Company Limited (. PTR - Free Report) recently reported...
StocksStreetInsider.com

JBT Corp. (JBT) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend; 0.3% Yield

JBT Corp. (NYSE: JBT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, or $0.4 annualized. The dividend will be payable on June 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on May 27, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of May 26, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 0.3 percent. For...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of V.F. worth $21,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Agree Realty (ADC) Declares $0.217 Monthly Dividend; 3.8% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) declared a monthly dividend of $0.217 per share, or $2.604 annualized. The dividend will be payable on June 11, 2021, to stockholders of record on May 28, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: BWX Technologies

On April 30, 2021, BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) declared a dividend payable on June 9, 2021 to its shareholders. BWX Technologies also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before May 19, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. BWX Technologies has an ex-dividend date planned for May 18, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.21. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.24% at current price levels.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,688 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $77,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189,418 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CGI were worth $25,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksincomeinvestors.com

USA Compression Partners LP: A Safe, Dependable 14.1% Dividend

The energy sector is cyclical in nature, which means there can be stretches of volatility. That’s because its performance is based on where we are in the economic cycle, and even the weather. After all, when the economy goes south, fewer businesses need oil, or if there’s an unseasonably warm...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Targa (TRGP) Stock Up on Q1 Earnings Beat, Solid Guidance

TRGP - Free Report) have gained 5.7% since its first-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on May 6. This uptrend was led by the company’s better-than-expected bottom-line performance and its raised adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2021 owing to anexcellent business performance and sustained cost-cutting efforts as well as a more optimistic commodity pricing outlook for the rest of 2021.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Gladstone Commercial

On April 13, 2021, Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a dividend payable on June 30, 2021 to its shareholders. Gladstone Commercial also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before June 18, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Gladstone Commercial, which has a current dividend per share of $0.13, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for June 17, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 7.38% at current price levels.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Assured Guaranty's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 5, 2021, Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) declared a dividend payable on June 1, 2021 to its shareholders. Assured Guaranty also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before May 19, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Assured Guaranty, whose current dividend payout is $0.22, has an ex-dividend date set at May 18, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 1.7% at current price levels.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Price Target at $66.56

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.53.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend; 2.9% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, or $0.72 annualized. The dividend will be payable on June 4, 2021, to stockholders of record...