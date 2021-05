The Facebook Oversight Board may have extended Donald Trump’s ban but it also gives the social media company six months to decide on a permanent ban and justify its decision. The board was created to make such calls and now has sent that decision back to the company, once again calling into question how social media sites actually decide on banning content or users. FOX’s Trey Yingst speaks with Kara Frederick, former NSA Analyst & Tech Fellow at the Heritage Foundation, about the ban on the former president and what goes into the judgments social media companies make.