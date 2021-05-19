newsbreak-logo
3 Stocks to Snap Up as Computer Storage Devices Show Promise

Zacks.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSTX - Free Report) , Western Digital (. Further, democratization of higher internal memory smartphones, faster Internet speed and 5G is likely to act as a tailwind for the industry participants. Moreover, rapid deployment of 5G networking is driving the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems...

www.zacks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Computersinvesting.com

4 Best Computer Hardware Stocks to Buy in May

Because the remote working culture is here to stay even in the post-pandemic environment, increasing demand for computer hardware should be anticipated because computers help facilitate new connectivity demands, such as cloud-based activities. So, we think it could be wise to bet now on established computer hardware companies Dell (DELL), HP (HPQ), Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), and Canon (CAJ). They are expected to generate significant returns this month and beyond. Read on.The broader tech market staged a comeback yesterday after falling for three consecutive sessions because investors were reassured after United States’ jobless claims hit a fresh pandemic low. Tech stocks are also expected to continue dominating the market in the foreseeable future given that several companies are expected to continue with remote working structures even in the post-pandemic environment due to its benefits and convenience.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Coinspeaker

Samsung Introduces Ledger Cold Storage Support for Galaxy Devices

Users of Samsung Galaxy smartphones can now connect their devices to hardware wallets including the Ledger Nano S and Ledger Nano X. Samsung Electronics, on Wednesday, announced that Samsung Galaxy smartphone users can now access and manage their crypto assets from third-party wallets on their devices. This is made possible by an update that allows users of the Samsung Blockchain Wallet, which is available on most Samsung Galaxy devices, to connect cold hardware wallets including Ledger products. Users can then manage and trade all their crypto from one location.
BusinessInvestor's Business Daily

Google Stock Rises As Cloud Computing Unit Wins Starlink Contract

Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google on Thursday said it has won a contract to provide cloud computing services to the global Starlink satellite broadband service in the works from Tesla (TSLA) founder Elon Musk's SpaceX. Google stock rose on the news. Search giant Google said it'll start providing cloud computing services to...
Computersmarketplace.org

Cryptocurrency miners snap up so many computer chips that mining has become a market

Wednesday on the show, we talked about cryptocurrency’s impact on the environment. Thursday, we’re talking about its impact on the semiconductor shortage. Miners and gamers are competing for high-powered graphics chips, also known as graphics processing units, or GPUs. These are incredibly hard to find right now because of increased pandemic demand.
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

Globant Snaps up HABITANT In Digital Marketing Push

Technology services company Globant (GLOB) has acquired digital marketing firm HABITANT, an expert in paid media, MAdTech, digital sales, and digital marketing. The acquisition helps Globant expand its footprint in Europe. Globant Co-Founder and CEO Martin Migoya said, “Organizations are challenged to reinvent themselves, to find new ways to reach...
Marketsgroundalerts.com

Mobile Computing Devices Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2026

New report of Global Mobile Computing Devices Market Report communicates about the manufacturing process. The process is analyzed thoroughly with respect three points, viz. raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs and the actual process. The Mobile Computing Devices market research report is a resource, which provides technical and financial details of the Global Mobile Computing Devices Market (Volume and Value).
SoftwareComputer Weekly

Computational storage: What is it? Why now, what for, who from?

Handling data at the network edge is not a new idea, but it is becoming more important as organisations grapple with growing data volumes and the need to process information quickly. Computational storage is, however, a relatively new way to tackle that challenge. A key driver here is that conventional...
SoftwareData Center Knowledge

Key Considerations for Developing an Edge Computing Storage Strategy

Edge computing and cloud computing can work hand-in-hand, but there are times when their paths diverge. When it comes to storage, for example, it can be impractical to save the large amounts of data created at the edge directly to the cloud. Organizations’ edge computing storage strategy, therefore, needs to factor in a number of considerations.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Undervalued Stocks to Snap Up While You Can

In a sense, adding undervalued stocks to one’s portfolio is the ultimate contrarian move. That’s simply because what is contrary is inherently unpopular. It is often en vogue to move toward flashy, attractive growth stocks. The market bore witness to this phenomenon over the past year. Growth stocks garnered massive attention and investment evidenced by the rise of electronic vehicles (EVs) particularly, and speculative investment vehicles including special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).
SoftwareComputer Weekly

Computational storage: A Computer Weekly analysis series

Software runs on data and data is often regarded as the new oil. So it makes sense to put data as close to where it is being processed as possible, in order to reduce latency for performance-hungry processing tasks. The Storage Network Industry Association (SNIA) defines computational storage as follows:
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

Amazon’s Sidewalk Unmasks Hidden Value Of Mesh Networks

I'm a tech industry market research analyst that writes about 5G, Edge Computing, AI, Cloud Computing, IoT, Smart Devices and more. The benefits of having devices that are nearly always connected has never been more obvious than it is today. In that regard, cellular networks and technologies like 5G have proven to be incredibly valuable.
Computerstheregister.com

Want to breakthrough data bottlenecks? Pure Storage shows you how

Promo First you need to identify and unblock the data bottlenecks in your infrastructure, minimize complexity, and ensure your data is always safe – whether that’s safe from ransomware or careless staffers. But that doesn’t leave much time to lean back and look at the big picture. Which is why...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Microsoft, Darktrace Partner For Cloud Cybersecurity

With concerns over such data as personal information and intellectual property on the rise, Microsoft is linking up with cybersecurity company Darktrace to offer an artificial intelligence (AI) defense across the cloud. The companies said in a press release that their combined security system provides “self-learning AI that detects and...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Research on Wearable Computing Devices Market (2021): Covid-19 Report, Market Insights, Profit Prediction and Growth forecast till 2030

The worldwide Wearable Computing Devices 2021 market research report from MarketResearch.Biz provides an extensive overview of the geographic scope, market size, immense insights into the industry, extensive analysis, and market revenue estimates up to 2030. The Wearable Computing Devices market report is made up of so many vital things that are relevant in order to provide a correct vision to understand the current and upcoming challenges of the Wearable Computing Devices industry.
StocksEntrepreneur

Cheap Stocks To Buy? 4 Cloud Computing Stocks To Know

Should Investors Buy These Cloud Stocks Amid The Recent Pullback?. 2020 was a banner year for cloud computing stocks. In the past year, if you wanted to make money, the easiest way was to buy top cloud computing stocks in the stock market. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, demand for cloud services skyrocketed to all-time highs. With companies focusing on digital acceleration, cloud infrastructure is vital to have. Being able to conveniently store and access company data is paramount as companies are still pushing their projects and innovations amidst these troubled times. Investors and companies seem to be aware of these trends. For instance, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has enjoyed a strong increase in revenue in the cloud segment as reflected from their latest financials.
Marketssmarteranalyst.com

Qorvo Snaps up NextInput; Street Says Buy

Wireless and wired products and services provider Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) has acquired NextInput. The latter provides force-sensing solutions for human-machine interface (HMI) in diverse markets such as mobile, true wireless stereo, consumer, automotive, IoT, robotics, medical and industrial. The transaction enhances Qorvo’s product portfolio and helps it in speeding up...
Technologylifewire.com

IBM's New Chip Tech Promises Faster Computing and Better Battery Life

IBM has unveiled the world’s first 2 nanometer (nm) semiconductor technology. The company calls it a breakthrough in semiconductor design, citing more efficient power usage and increased performance as two key benefits. IBM announced its newest semiconductor technology in a press release, citing benefits in computing speed and potential battery...