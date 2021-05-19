3 Stocks to Snap Up as Computer Storage Devices Show Promise

Because the remote working culture is here to stay even in the post-pandemic environment, increasing demand for computer hardware should be anticipated because computers help facilitate new connectivity demands, such as cloud-based activities. So, we think it could be wise to bet now on established computer hardware companies Dell (DELL), HP (HPQ), Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), and Canon (CAJ). They are expected to generate significant returns this month and beyond. Read on.The broader tech market staged a comeback yesterday after falling for three consecutive sessions because investors were reassured after United States’ jobless claims hit a fresh pandemic low. Tech stocks are also expected to continue dominating the market in the foreseeable future given that several companies are expected to continue with remote working structures even in the post-pandemic environment due to its benefits and convenience.