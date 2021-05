(Missourinet) – A study is underway in Missouri to find out which species of ticks are present here, to better identify the bacterial pathogens they carry. Matt Combes with the Missouri Conservation Department says half of the counties have no information that can be verified. Ticks gathered this summer and next will be tested for bacterial pathogens that cause human illnesses like ehrlichiosis (ER-lick-ee-oh-sis) and tularemia (Too-luh-ree-mee-uh).