MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are looking for a woman they say stole a debit and credit card from a vehicle at Amerson River Park Thursday afternoon. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the theft happened Thursday, May 6 between 1:30 and 1:45 p.m. The release says a woman stole the cards from a white, 2016 Honda Civic and used them less than an hour later at Dillard’s, located at 5080 Riverside Drive.