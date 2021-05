Joseph Webb, director of student affairs at Penn State Berks, will join St. Norbert College as vice president for student affairs effective July 7. “I am honored to have been selected as the next vice president for student affairs at St. Norbert College and very much look forward to helping the college build upon its past successes,” Webb said. “I am excited to be joining one of the best Catholic liberal arts colleges in the country - one that prides itself on embracing the Norbertine ideal of communio, while providing an educational environment that fosters intellectual, spiritual and personal development.”