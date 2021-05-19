newsbreak-logo
Staten Island, NY

National Hurricane Center monitoring storm system in Atlantic

By Joseph Ostapiuk
The Staten Island Advance
 21 hours ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a storm system in the Atlantic, just weeks ahead of the official start of the 2021 hurricane season. The tropical disturbance, which is forecast to develop a few hundred miles northeast of Bermuda by tomorrow afternoon and produce gale-force winds, has a 10% chance of becoming a named storm within the next two days and a 40% chance of formation within the next five days.

The Staten Island Advance

