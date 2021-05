Season 10 of “American Horror Story” will feature some “very strong female energy,” star Angelica Ross tells TheWrap. “It’s not full-on lesbian/bi, but there’s some very strong female energy in this,” Ross said of the upcoming season, which is subtitled “Double Feature” and will showcase two different stories. “I pray every night that maybe God will turn me into a lesbian. It hasn’t happened yet, but at least until then, I can pay homage to all of the things that I love about lesbian women. Mainly their lack of interest in centering their lives around men as much as those of us who are a little bit more indoctrinated by patriarchy.”