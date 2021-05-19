newsbreak-logo
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

By News Staff
Posted by 
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U2Q5J_0a51iiqL00

Paso Robles High School Athlete of the Week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jlZhq_0a51iiqL00
Brooklyn Pesenti

Paso Robles Softball

Bearcat: Brooklyn Pesenti

Sport: Softball

Year: Sophomore

Coach’s comment: Brooklyn threw a complete game shutout against San Luis Obispo in Saturday’s doubleheader. She earned the win on Wednesday prior to help Paso sweep the tigers. Brooklyn has continued to be an offensive weapon for us as well. She is the Bearcats softball player of the week. – Coach Billy Tidwell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bL4xv_0a51iiqL00
Dominic Marquez

Paso Robles Wrestling

Bearcat: Dominic Marquez

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Freshman

Coach’s comment: Dominic Marquez is a 9th grader at PRHS. Dominic has demonstrated some major commitment to the wrestling team this year. I have seen tremendous growth in him as a wrestler. Dominic is learning how to compete at the highest level and if he continues with his commitment we will see big things from him in the sport of wrestling. – Coach Nate Ybarra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34RXIX_0a51iiqL00

Paso Robles Tennis

Bearcats: Kristal Roman and Jasmin Dondiego

Sport: Girls Doubles Tennis

Year: Seniors

Coach’s comment: Kristal and Jasmin competed this week in Mountain League Finals for Girls Tennis. They were seeded fifth for the tournament and played 4 matches on Friday. With solid doubles play and determination, they both played well enough to qualify for the Area Tournament next Saturday at San Luis Obispo High School. Kristal is our team captain and played Number 2 singles for the season. Jasmin played Number 4 singles for the season. – Coach Clowes

All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, showing improvement at practices, or bringing a great attitude to the team. See more athletes of the week here.

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week:

Placer Title Company is the expert you need and the partner you can trust for real estate title and escrow services anywhere in California. When selling, buying, or refinancing please request Placer Title Company. 722 10th St, Paso Robles, CA 93446, placertitle.com, (805) 226-4281.

KD Capital Mortgage Corp. is committed to helping you find the right mortgage product for your needs. They understand that every borrower’s situation is different, and make the process of securing a mortgage simple and straightforward and will be with you every step of the way. As a broker, they are not limited to just one bank and get to shop multiple investors for the best rate, terms, and service. 1305 Vine St. Paso Robles, CA 93446, www.kdcapmtg.com, (805) 550-8632.

Brezden Pest Control has been proudly providing SLO county with professional pest control services for four decades. If you’re tired of sharing your space with pests, they can help. They are homeowners, too – so they know exactly how satisfying it can be to have a pest-free home. 77 Marquita Ave, Paso Robles, CA 93446, brezdenpest.com, (805) 544-9446.

Paso Robles Heating & Air is locally owned and operated and has been meeting the comfort needs of the community for years. They bring trusted solutions by installing and maintaining high-quality, high-efficiency heating & air conditioning systems that deliver years of dependable service. Ask about the benefits you can receive by being a member of their Fan Club! 1142 Railroad St.,

Paso Robles, CA 93446, www.pasoroblesheating.com, (805) 238-7553.

Team Zoe at CrossCountry Mortgage is ready to assist with all your real estate financing needs. They are award-winning local mortgage experts who take the time to sit down with clients and provide personalized advice, caring attention to detail, and a level of service that every homebuyer and homeowner deserves. 1101 Riverside Ave., Suite B & C, Paso Robles, CA 93446, www.teamzoeloans.com, (805) 400-8585.

Paso Robles Waste and Recycle, Country Waste and Recycle, and Paso Robles Roll-Off and Recycle provide residential and commercial trash and recycling services. They strive to exceed customers’ expectations and provide the best possible solution to disposing of waste and recyclables. 2951 Wallace Dr, Paso Robles CA 93446, www.prwaste.com, (805) 238-2381.

Courtney Morrow State Farm Agency provides insurance and financial services throughout the state of California, as well as Nevada, Arizona, and Oregon. Her team of licensed agents can help you with everything from auto and home insurance to life and health insurance. If you need coverage for your farm or ranch, Courtney’s team is one of the top producing State Farm agencies for farm and ranch insurance in California. 73 S Main St, Templeton, CA 93465, www.courtneymorrow.com, (805) 434-5933.

Glenn’s Repair and Rental is your local rental equipment headquarters and power equipment dealer for Honda generators, lawnmowers, trimmers and more. Locally owned and operated for over 50 years, they’re at your service for all your lawn, garden and construction needs. 5025 El Camino Real, Atascadero, www.glennsrepair.com, (805) 466-2218.

