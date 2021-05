Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Paso Robles High School Athlete of the Week

Brooklyn Pesenti

Paso Robles Softball

Bearcat: Brooklyn Pesenti

Sport: Softball

Year: Sophomore

Coach’s comment: Brooklyn threw a complete game shutout against San Luis Obispo in Saturday’s doubleheader. She earned the win on Wednesday prior to help Paso sweep the tigers. Brooklyn has continued to be an offensive weapon for us as well. She is the Bearcats softball player of the week. – Coach Billy Tidwell

Dominic Marquez

Paso Robles Wrestling

Bearcat: Dominic Marquez

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Freshman

Coach’s comment: Dominic Marquez is a 9th grader at PRHS. Dominic has demonstrated some major commitment to the wrestling team this year. I have seen tremendous growth in him as a wrestler. Dominic is learning how to compete at the highest level and if he continues with his commitment we will see big things from him in the sport of wrestling. – Coach Nate Ybarra

Paso Robles Tennis

Bearcats: Kristal Roman and Jasmin Dondiego

Sport: Girls Doubles Tennis

Year: Seniors

Coach’s comment: Kristal and Jasmin competed this week in Mountain League Finals for Girls Tennis. They were seeded fifth for the tournament and played 4 matches on Friday. With solid doubles play and determination, they both played well enough to qualify for the Area Tournament next Saturday at San Luis Obispo High School. Kristal is our team captain and played Number 2 singles for the season. Jasmin played Number 4 singles for the season. – Coach Clowes

All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, showing improvement at practices, or bringing a great attitude to the team. See more athletes of the week here.

