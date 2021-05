With just seven games left in the Chicago Bulls season, they aren’t in a good spot. The Bulls are currently the 12th seed in the East. They are four games behind the 10th seeded Washington Wizards. For the Bulls to put themselves into the play-in game they would have to win the majority of their remaining seven games and hope the Wizards and Raptors both fall apart. The Bulls let the season slip away from them and at this stage losing would do the most good for their future.