Sequoyah Regional Library System users can now borrow a Google Chromebook with their library card to use at home, for school, or in the office. Individuals, students, and families may check out a library Chromebook to browse the internet, catch up on homework, or work on projects wherever and whenever, at no cost. Google Chromebooks must be checked out by a library card holder aged 18 or older. This program is partially assisted with funds from the Library Services and Technology Act through the Institute of Museum and Library Services.