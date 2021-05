It only lasted a week, but the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline that supplies up to 45% of the daily gasoline needs to 17 states in the Southeast and along the Atlantic seaboard provided stark reminders of the long gas lines and price spikes Americans suffered during the 1970s. Unfortunately, some of the media coverage of the incident was also reminiscent of a time when the Jimmy Carter administration used the oil and gas industry as a political boogeyman to shift blame for the horrible policy decisions made during that time, and many in the media amplified that message.