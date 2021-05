Some matters addressed throughout the school year were decided by way of formal action when USD 377 Board of Education members convened Wednesday in Effingham. Board members present unanimously rescinded all COVID-19 reopening plans and protocols including the mask wearing requirement, effective at the end of the school day on Monday, May 17. This means students and staff can be mask-free for the last day of school on Tuesday, May 18, which features a field day and awards for kindergarteners to sixth-graders, a 1 p.m. kindergarten graduation ceremony.