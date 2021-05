BOSTON, MASS – Two Dominican nationals were sentenced yesterday on drug and aggravated identity theft charges in connection with their roles in a fentanyl conspiracy. Gregorio Andres Gonsalez Sepulveda, 47, a Dominican national previously residing in Revere, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf to seven years in prison and four years of supervised release. In January 2020, Gonsalez Sepulveda pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, three counts of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, five counts of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of false representation of a Social Security number and one count of aggravated identity theft.