WHEELING, W.V. - Playing in the NCAA Division III Tournament for the first time in program history, the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) finished day 1 of competition with a team score of +19 (299) behind four individual's scores in the 70s. The Engineers currently sit in a tie for 10th place with Wednesday's action to begin at 11:55am for them. The top 18 teams at the end of day 2 make the cut and continue play on Thursday and Friday.