34 year old Dylan Hudson has been indicted by a federal grand jury for assaulting a suspect he was arresting. Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook says Hudson is accused of willfully depriving an individual of his right to be free from the use of unreasonable force during an arrest. Hudson has pleaded not guilty. Nearly 2 years ago, Hudson was arrested on a state charge of malfeasance in office and that case is pending in the district court. This federal charge says Hudson used unreasonable force against a suspect. He is accused of tasing the man in the neck, punching him in the face, kneeing him in the stomach and pistol whipping him on his head. The suspect suffered injuries that required medical treatment.