Evansville, IN

Feed Evansville helping fight food insecurity with Salvation Army

By William Putt
14news.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Feed Evansville begins to wrap up its food giveaway at Hartke Pool on Wednesday, the Salvation Army is stepping in to help those facing food insecurity. At the end of June, Feed Evansville will transition to neighborhood food giveaways. The Salvation Army is reminding people...

www.14news.com
Evansville, IN14news.com

Ghost Quesadilla coming to Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh restaurant is expanding into Evansville’s west side. Ghost Quesadilla is going to be opening a new restaurant on Pearl Drive in the space next to Freddy’s. We spoke to a designer on the project who tells us the new restaurant will have indoor and...
Evansville, IN14news.com

Historic downtown Evansville building getting makeover

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A historic building in downtown Evansville is slated for reconstruction. The old Atlantic Bar and Grill on South East Fourth Street is due for a makeover. According to the Downtown Economic Improvement District’s Facebook post, DKF holdings is searching for a restaurant or bar operator. The...
Indiana StateNewsbug.info

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Evansville, IN14news.com

Report: Front door busted at Evansville restaurant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A front door to an Evansville restaurant has been busted Saturday morning. Officers responded to the McDonald’s on Washington Ave. for a commercial burglary alarm just after 2:30 p.m. When police arrived, they say the front door had been busted out. A report shows the alarm...
Indiana Statejcpeats.com

450 North Columbus Indiana: Restaurant and Brewery

Hey, y’all! I recently had the chance to check out 450 North (Columbus, Indiana), a small craft brewery situated on the Simmons Family Farm. Since 2012, the Simmons Family has crafted top-notch beer, wine, and hard cider on-site. They also offer a full menu, wine tastings, and merchandise all within their state-of-the-art taproom and property. Whether you’re in the food for fantastic drinks or bites, 450 North Brewing is the stop for you!
Evansville, INPosted by
KISS 106

Neglected Dog is Now Healthy and Ready for Adoption Thanks to Evansville Animal Control

We have so many great rescues and shelters for the homeless animals in our community, but this story right out of Evansville Animal Control really made my day. One look at the photos above and you can see how much they really helped this sweet Boxer out. Evansville Animal Control works hard to help the animals that come through their doors. They have the Spirit Medical Fund which helps them care for sick or injured animals. Back in March a boxer named Zazu came into Evansville Animal Control, severely neglected. Thanks to the Spirit Medical Fund Zazu was able to get the help she needed and on May 13th, Animal Control posted the following to Facebook:
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Are these Food Combinations Delicious or Disgusting?

Everyone loves a good snack and everyone loves a good snack combination. Whether that be popcorn and chocolate, milk and cookies, and rice crisps and cashews. Okay, that last one might just be me but you get my point. However, there are times where we decide to make a snack out of two things that really shouldn’t go together. It may be gross to others but to us, it might be the most delicious thing we eat. Check out this list of some of the most bizarre food combinations that the Tri-State enjoys.
Vanderburgh County, INcity-countyobserver.com

THE EMPEROR’S CLOTHES

The past few weeks you, Gentle Reader, and I have been cogitating on the volatile issues of how bias might affect cases in court. Thank you for your interest. Now I would like to lightly examine a case or two where my own objectivity might be questioned. The first involves my two-word name and the fact I was born on the Osage Indian Nation in Oklahoma. While I grew up with numerous peers who were Osage, I can make no claim to that proud heritage. But as my father was born in Indian Territory in 1905 before Oklahoma became a state and because my mother’s family, the Berryhill’s, included undocumented members of both the Creek and Cherokee nations our family does have a slight Native American tradition of which we are proud; although our name was an amalgamation from Prussian/German lineage prior to migration to America in the 17th century, kind of the way Toni Morrison described how African American names were assigned by immigration clerks. The original Prussian spelling of Raedwine meant “counsel-friend”. Regardless, when I served as a deputy prosecuting attorney in Vanderburgh County, Indiana some of the folks I prosecuted knew I was from Oklahoma and had an “Indian sounding” name. And though Indiana might have been an Indian country when the Mississippi River marked “America’s” western border, when I lived in Indiana, Hoosiers were quite a ways removed from Native American culture. In fact, Osage County, Oklahoma was more the stuff of Hollywood than reality to most people in Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Anyway, the criminal element I came into frequent contact with as a prosecuting attorney often put me into the paid gunfighter genre.
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region Announces Fifteenth and Sixteenth Rounds of Allocations

Evansville, IN – The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded two new rounds of allocations, granting $282,000 to 12 nonprofit agencies and $347,000 to 12 organizations, respectively. A total of 28 organizations addressing the community needs of relief, recovery, and restoration applied during Rounds Fifteen and Sixteen. In total, the Response Fund has awarded approximately $3.9 million for 155 nonprofit applications.
Evansville, INwevv.com

Funk in the City Returns to Haynie's Corner This Year

Another sign the Tri-State is making strides towards normal. Following a year of challenges with construction and the pandemic, Haynie's Corner will be full of activity in 2021 with the return of the annual art festivals and more. Funk in the City Art Festival has worked with the Reopen Evansville...
Iowa Statewevv.com

Arson Arrest Made In Tuesday's Iowa Street FIre in Evansville

Evansville Fire Department released more details Wednesday morning on an apartment fire in Evansville Tuesday evening. EFD said that a fire started in some clothing and a mattress in the second floor apartment in the 800 block of East Iowa Street just before 6:30 P.M. Residents in the apartment below...