Lack of playtime with peers has negatively affected young children, parents warn

By Press Association 2021
bracknellnews.co.uk
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe majority of parents of pre-school children say not being able to play with their peers during the pandemic has negatively affected their child, a survey suggests. More than half (56%) of parents are worried about the impact on their young child’s overall development amid Covid-19, according to a Sutton Trust report.

#School Children#On Children#Playtime#Great Britain#Child Development#Physical Education#Child Labour#Education And Schools#Language Development#The Sutton Trust#Covid#Neu#Ifs#Government#Parents#Younger Children#Disadvantaged Children#Pre School Children#Poorer Homes#Social
