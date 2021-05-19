WATCH: 2020-21 season highlights from Kentucky WBB commit Cassidy Rowe

*EDITOR’S NOTE: Opinions are of the writer and not of Colonial Sports Network as a whole. This is the writers’ favorite players to WATCH, not who they think is the best.*. Colonial Sports Network has had the privilege of getting to cover Division I Robert Morris Athletics in the midst of the pandemic. However, sadly not everyone gets to experience watching these teams in-person due to coronavirus. In this opinionated column, five of our sports writers will go over their own personal favorite player to watch from each team on campus to share some of our personal opinions on the athletes.