WATCH: 2020-21 season highlights from Kentucky WBB commit Cassidy Rowe
Cassidy Rowe has been committed to the Kentucky Wildcats since she was a freshman in high school, but she is still another year away from joining the Wildcats. A 5-foot-6 point guard from Shelby Valley High School, Rowe is a member of the class of 2022 and chose the ‘Cats over her favorite school growing up, the Louisville Cardinals. She caught the eye of Matthew Mitchell, who was the head coach of Kentucky Women’s Basketball up until last fall, early in her basketball development and he wasted little time snatching her up. Rowe committed to Kentucky during her first year of high school and has not backed off that decision since.kentuckysportsradio.com