Candela Coin is a cryptocurrency that allows holders to take part in the first ever decentralized blockchain based peer-to-peer transactive solar energy system. The company pictures people across the globe being able to transfer solar energy to others in their communities using Candela coin as a medium of exchange. Solar panel owners will be able to sell excess solar energy to neighbors and others in their communities. Those who purchase solar energy from the solar panel owners will be able to get cheaper clean energy without having to buy a solar panel.