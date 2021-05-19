Stephen A. Smith goes nuclear on abysmal Shohei Ohtani take (Video)

Ohtani completed five scoreless innings against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, allowing one hit and six walks while striking out seven. He did not factor in the decision. The two-way star appeared downright dominant at times against the defending American League champions, racking up 15 swinging strikes and limiting the Rays to only one hit (a single). However, he also threw a wild pitch and walked six batters, pushing his pitch count to 84 and contributing to a somewhat early exit. Ohtani's 2.41 ERA and 37.1 percent strikeout rate through four starts are undoubtedly impressive, but his 1.39 WHIP and 21.0 percent walk rate provide some reason for concern. Still, Ohtani is showing this season that his potential is almost boundless, making him a valuable fantasy asset as both a hitter and a pitcher. His next start on the mound will likely come at Houston near the beginning of next week.