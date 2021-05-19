newsbreak-logo
Stephen A. Smith goes nuclear on abysmal Shohei Ohtani take (Video)

By Alicia de Artola
FanSided
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is having a historic season, but Stephen A. Smith felt compelled to rain on the parade with a terrible take. Sit back, relax and prepare to have that relaxation shattered by an awful take from Stephen A. Smith. On ESPN’s First Take, Smith took...

NBA
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith goes on an all-time rant celebrating his Knicks (Video)

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith couldn’t contain his excitement after the New York Knicks beat the Memphis Grizzlies and secured their first winning season in eight years. On Tuesday’s episode of ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman took turns reacting to the New York Knicks defeating the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. Kellerman reacted as one might to a golfer sinking a putt: tight-lipped, mildly approving, with a light and brisk clap for the respectable feat. Smith, by comparison, left his human body, ascended to that special place in the sky reserved for diehard Knicks fans, screamed “Hallelujah” at the basketball gods, and then came back down.
NFL

Stephen A. Smith Says Washington Is ‘Perfect Landing Spot' for Aaron Rodgers

Stephen A. says WFT is 'perfect landing spot' for Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. If Aaron Rodgers gets his presumed wish and gets traded by the Green Bay Packers, the team fortunate enough to get him will immediately become Super Bowl contenders. The Washington Football Team has been...
NBA

Andrew Wiggins Responds To Stephen A. Smith's Criticism

Andrew Wiggins heard what Stephen A. Smith had to say about him and replied to the ESPN analyst and those who are always criticizing him. The Golden State Warriors star has improved his level this season but he hasn't reached the dimension he was expected to have when he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick.
MLB

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Smashes two-run shot

Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's loss to the Rays. The left-handed hitter hit a homer run off Josh Fleming in the third inning. It was the tenth dinger for the electric Ohtani and he is now slashing .273/.322/.645 in 2021.
MLB

Shohei Ohtani making history with 2-way success for Angels

The only weakness in Shohei Ohtani's incredible two-way game these days is his control, and it's bugging the Los Angeles Angels' star. Although Ohtani is off to a superb start to a season with no analogue in the past baseball century, he has walked 19 batters in his four mound appearances....
MLB

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Wild in five scoreless innings

Ohtani completed five scoreless innings against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, allowing one hit and six walks while striking out seven. He did not factor in the decision. The two-way star appeared downright dominant at times against the defending American League champions, racking up 15 swinging strikes and limiting the Rays to only one hit (a single). However, he also threw a wild pitch and walked six batters, pushing his pitch count to 84 and contributing to a somewhat early exit. Ohtani's 2.41 ERA and 37.1 percent strikeout rate through four starts are undoubtedly impressive, but his 1.39 WHIP and 21.0 percent walk rate provide some reason for concern. Still, Ohtani is showing this season that his potential is almost boundless, making him a valuable fantasy asset as both a hitter and a pitcher. His next start on the mound will likely come at Houston near the beginning of next week.
MLB

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Pitching but won't hit Wednesday

Ohtani will be the Angels' starting pitcher Wednesday against the Rays but won't serve as the designated hitter, Daniel Guerrero of MLB.com reports. The 26-year-old has served as the designated hitter while pitching this season, but he won't do so Wednesday since the Halos have a short bench with Anthony Rendon (knee) and Justin Upton (knee) banged up. Ohtani will take the mound for the fourth time this season and should return to the batter's box in Thursday's series finale.
MLB

Rays rally to beat Angels after Shohei Ohtani splits

Now you see it, now you don’t. That is Shohei Ohtani’s split-fingered fastball in a nutshell, the Angels right-hander using his trademark disappearing pitch to disarm the Tampa Bay Rays for five scoreless innings in Angel Stadium on Wednesday night. Then what initially seemed like a questionable move by manager...
MLB
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani finds another way to get even with Babe Ruth

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani matched an impressive Babe Ruth stat, one that only he and the baseball legend can claim. Shohei Ohtani sees all your baseball records, Babe Ruth. And he’s coming for them. On Thursday, Ohtani drew even with Ruth on a stat he used to own...
MLB

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani to make delayed start against Rays

Shohei Ohtani will start on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels against the Tampa Bay Rays in Anaheim, Calif., on Wednesday night, two days after being scratched because of a sore right elbow. Ohtani (1-0, 3.29 ERA) was hit by a pitch on the elbow Sunday but remained in...
MLB

Is this the year Angels dual-threat star Shohei Ohtani stays healthy?

MLB has a must-see star on its hands in Los Angeles. And he isn't a member of the defending champion Dodgers. The Los Angeles Angels are in last place in the AL West, even though they feature arguably the best player in the world in Mike Trout. But their main attraction early in the season has been dual-threat Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani.
MLB

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Start pushed back due to fatigue

Ohtani's next start was pushed back due to fatigue Friday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. The Angels have allowed Ohtani to take on as heavy a workload as he can on both sides of the ball this year, though that's required frequent minor adjustments to his schedule. He's reportedly not injured but will need a bit more time before he's ready to return to the mound. He won't start Tuesday against Cleveland as previously scheduled but should be on the mound somewhere between Wednesday and next Friday.
MLB

Ohtani's next start pushed back (fatigue)

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani’s scheduled start on the mound against the Indians on Tuesday will be pushed back due to general fatigue, Angels manager Joe Maddon said before Friday’s game against the Red Sox. Ohtani is coming off his best start in several years, as he allowed one run and...
MLB

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Launches 11th homer

Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox. He produced the Angels' first run in the top of the sixth inning as he swatted a Nick Pivetta offering over the Green Monster. Ohtani has slowed down somewhat at the plate, going 11-for-48 (.229) through 12 games in May, but he's still launched three of his 11 homers on the year during that stretch.
MLB

Shohei Ohtani’s New Cutter(s)

We are reaching peak levels of Shohei Ohtani early in the 2021 season. The true two-way play we were teased with in 2018 is now on full display, with both hitting and pitching in the same game. But as incredible as the hitting has been, there are still questions about Ohtani’s performance as a pitcher: In 18.2 innings, he has somehow pitched to a 2.41 ERA and 3.96 FIP despite a 22% walk rate that is third worst in the league among pitchers with 10 innings or more. Yet in the midst of massive control issues and everything he’s doing at the plate, Ohtani is continuing to develop as a pitcher, adding a multi-faceted cutter to the pitch mix.