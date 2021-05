Despite COVID-19 restrictions, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Anson Mount says production on the series is going smoothly. That's despite having to have some crewmembers quarantine after coming into contact with a guest star who tested positive for COVID-19. "COVID [protocol] makes everything take longer," Mount tells RadioTimes.com, "but you get through it and it's weird trying to get to know my cast only on set." Despite all of that, Mount goes on to say that "it's been one of the smoothest starts I think I've ever had in television." Production on the series, a spinoff of Star Trek: Discovery, is currently underway in Ontario.