Stoughton senior Steven Benoy at No. 1 singles opened the season by winning a championship in the Stoughton Invitational on Saturday, May 8, at Stoughton High School. The Vikings’ No. 1 doubles team of sophomore Max Dugan and junior Hyaden Schreier also won a title and sophomore Connor Lyons finished second at No. 2 singles to help Stoughton take third in the invitational with 10 points, one point behind runner-up Grafton. Oregon (17) captured the team title, winning four of the seven flights.