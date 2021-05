Jerome Young, known to wrestling fans around the world as New Jack, died last week at age 58. Over the course of a three-decade career spent outside the WWE mainstream, he welcomed pain, harnessed it, made it his calling, and sometimes even broke the profession’s golden rule by deliberately injuring his opponents. By the mid-1990s, wrestling had left its “kayfabe” days in the dust, with long-running story lines and in-ring theatrics taking center stage, but New Jack’s propensity for legitimate, unpredictable violence remained as real, and really brutal, as the sport could get. Hardcore did make him unforgettable, but he achieved infamy rather than fame: our most vivid memories of him also represent some of the most deplorable deeds ever committed in a wrestling ring.