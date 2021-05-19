newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Good to go vs. Spurs

CBS Sports
 22 hours ago

Allen (abdomen) is available for Wednesday's play-in game against the Spurs. With the Grizzlies' season on the line, Allen is set to return following a seven-game absence due to abdominal soreness. The 25-year-old averaged 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.2 minutes per game this season.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grayson Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Play In Game#Go Game#Spurs#Abdominal Soreness#Line#Abdomen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Will start for Allen

Bane will start Thursday's game against Detroit, Meghan Triplett of Grind City Media reports. With Grayson Allen (abdominal) ruled out, Bane will fill in at shooting guard, as he did for two games last week. Bane struggled in those starts (11 points in 51 total minutes), but he's coming off of a pair of 22-point efforts off the bench. He finished Monday's loss to New York with 22 points, eight boards, three steals and two assists before following up with 22 points, four rebounds and three assists against Minnesota on Wednesday night.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Warriors vs. Grizzlies: game thread

It's here and it's beautiful. It's the final game of the regular season, and the schedule makers couldn't have gotten it better: the Golden State Warriors face the Memphis Grizzlies in a battle for play-in position. Whoever wins the game will finish 8th in the West and will have two chances to win a game and punch their ticket to the first round of the playoffs.
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

Finding the Best Fit for Desmond Bane

In a season of known “data accumulation”, the Memphis Grizzlies look like geniuses, ripping off Danny Ainge for the 30th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft to select Desmond Bane out of TCU. All Bane has gone on to do in his rookie campaign is be one of the best rookie snipers the league has seen in terms of efficiency.
NBAOrlando Sentinel

Matchups are mostly set for the NBA’s new play-in tournament, while Stephen Curry wraps up his 2nd scoring title

The NBA’s new play-in tournament begins Tuesday night, and it took until the 146th and final day of this compressed season to determine who is going where for the playoffs. The Eastern Conference matchups are set: The No. 7 Boston Celtics will host the No. 8 Washington Wizards, and the No. 9 Indiana Pacers host the No. 10 Charlotte Hornets in the NBA’s first elimination game this season. Both of those games are Tuesday.
NBACovers.com

Spurs vs Knicks Picks and Predictions: NY at MSG a Good Play vs Struggling Spurs

The New York Knicks are happy to be home following a difficult West Coast road trip, but still face a Western Conference foe when they host the Spurs at MSG tonight. The Knicks have officially punched their ticket to the postseason but still have some work to do to ensure the best seed possible, and are 4.5-point NBA betting favorites over the Spurs, who are hanging on to the final spot in the play-in tournament.
NBAdailymemphian.com

Grizzlies to face Spurs in play-in game Wednesday

No. 9 seed Memphis will host No. 10 San Antonio at 6:30 p.m. Drew Hill covers the Memphis Grizzlies and is a top-10 APSE winner. He has worked throughout the South writing about college athletics before landing in Memphis.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

E’Twaun Moore sends Suns past Spurs

E'Twaun Moore poured in 22 points, including the deciding 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds to play, to lift the visiting Phoenix Suns to a 123-121 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday in the final regular-season game for both teams. Phoenix (51-21) was without Devin Booker (rest), Chris Paul (rest)...
NBAwgnradio.com

Moore, short-handed Suns hold off Spurs 123-121

SAN ANTONIO (AP)The Phoenix Suns gave some rest to their All-Star backcourt and got the win but not the help they needed to secure the NBA’s top seed. E’Twaun Moore scored 22 points and made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining that lifted Phoenix past the San Antonio Spurs 123-121 on Sunday.
NBAvegasodds.com

NBA News and Notes, May 16: Season Ends, Warriors vs Lakers in Play-In

The Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies, securing No.8 in the West. Portland Trail Blazers were better than the Denver Nuggets, clinching the sixth seed in the same conference. Washington Wizards secured the eighth spot in the East, defeating the Charlotte Hornets in a direct matchup. The regular part...
NBAsemoball.com

Curry is scoring champ, Warriors beat Grizzlies for 8 seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Stephen Curry lifted his jersey to celebrate Baron Davis-style in an ode to that old "We Believe" Warriors playoff team of more than a decade ago. He flung a game-worn bracelet into the stands that sent fans chanting "M-V-P!" scrambling for the souvenir from another stellar performance by No. 30.
NBAchatsports.com

The Spurs will face the Memphis Grizzles in Game 1 of the Playin Tournament

The San Antonio Spurs are headed to the second annual NBA Playin Tournament as the West’s 10th seed and will be taking on the 9th seeded Memphis Grizzlies on the road, who lost to the Golden State Warriors in a tie-breaking match-up today. The game will be on Wednesday at to-be-determined time on ESPN. Having Monday and Tuesday off will represent the Spurs’ first two-day break since the All-Star Break.
NBASan Jose Mercury News (blog)

We’re Number 8 (Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101)

When the Warriors broke ground on the site that would become Chase Center in 2017, they had just been to two NBA Finals (winning one), set the single-season wins record at 73, and added Kevin Durant to a battle-tested roster that featured 4 other All-NBA talents. By the time Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors had been to 3 more NBA Finals (winning two), but things were a lot less rosy in Warriorsville. Kevin Durant had torn his Achilles and then left the Dubs to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, Andre Iguodala had been traded in order to get D’Angelo Russell back in return, Klay Thompson was recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in that cursed NBA Finals series against Toronto, Shaun Livingston retired…and suddenly, the proverbial cupboard was bare. To add injury to insult, Stephen Curry played just 5 games due to a broken wrist in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season as the Warriors accumulated the league’s worst record, winning 15 games and backing their way into the second overall pick. Lady Luck wasn’t quite finished tearing down the Warriors, however, as Klay Thompson suffered another catastrophic injury just days before the draft, this time an Achilles tear. And with COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, Chase Center sat empty for much of the season as the Warriors began their quest for “redemption,” of sorts, without fans in the building. I’ve already buried the lede, but yesterday afternoon’s regular-season-finale contest against the Memphis Grizzlies was undoubtedly the first consequential game in Chase Center’s young history. Those in attendance, and those of us watching from home, were treated to a riveting, see-saw affair in a playoff-style atmosphere as the Warriors survived spirited resistance from the Grizzlies to win 113-101, locking them into the eight seed and a date with the Lakers in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, in a matchup that might become the most-viewed single game in NBA history. For the Dubs, given all they’ve weathered this season, this is an enormous victory, one that caps off a season-ending 6 game winning streak that Steve Kerr promised was coming all season. The ceiling for this team, given Klay’s untimely injury and the realities of how the roster was constructed, was always to make it to the postseason and cause some ruckus. The Dubs are now one win away from being in a perfect position to do just that.
NBAmilwaukeesun.com

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week's play-in tournament.
NBAexpressnews.com

Spurs will enter play-in on four-game skid after loss to Suns

On the final play of one of the strangest regular seasons in Spurs history Sunday, Devin Vassell couldn’t get a final prayer off the ground. His potentially go-ahead 3-pointer was blocked by Phoenix’s Jalen Smith, preserving a 123-121 victory for the Suns at the AT&T Center. The ball wound up...
NBAtheathletic.com

NBA Playoffs: Lakers-Warriors to meet in West Play-In, Jazz clinch No. 1 seed

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will meet to decide the Western Conference's No. 7 seed on Wednesday, while the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs finished ninth and 10th, respectively, and will play in an elimination game. The Portland Trail Blazers clinched the West's No. 6 seed...
NBAprojectspurs.com

Weekend Recap: Spurs Fall To Suns To Close Regular Season

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs closed out the regular season with back-to-back losses to the Phoenix Suns over the weekend, now setting their sights on the Play-in tournament for the chance to return to the NBA Playoffs. The losses see San Antonio close out the condensed 72-game 2020-21...
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

Basking in the glow of Taylor Jenkins’ “green light”

We should’ve known Taylor Jenkins was good when he told his team to let that [bleep] fly the moment he set foot in Memphis. Over the past two seasons, he’s helped this team get through the storms — a youthful overhaul, slow starts, COVID layoffs, and injuries to key players (including 9 months without Jaren Jackson Jr.) — to keep this young Memphis Grizzlies squad fighting for playoff positioning and to lead them to their first winning season in 4 years. Sure, it helps to strike gold in the lottery to nab the 2nd overall pick that turned into a generational point guard like Ja Morant. Zach Kleiman and crew deserve credit as well for hitting on draft picks and trades to build a young complementary crew around its cornerstones — while maintaining holdovers from the past regime like Jaren Jackson Jr., Jonas Valanciunas, Kyle Anderson, and Dillon Brooks.
NBAchatsports.com

Spurs close regular season with exciting but meaningless loss to resting Suns

Against a Phoenix Suns squad that prioritized rest over chasing the West’s 1st seed, the near full strength Spurs failed to seize control of the game early. Despite heavy first half minutes from the team’s starters, with DeMar DeRozan, Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl each playing 20 minutes in the first two quarters, the Spurs still found themselves down midway through the third quarter. With a playin game that actually matters looming in just two days, the Spurs relied on their bench the rest of the way, and though a late run made it interesting, they eventually fell 123-121.