Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Flood Advisory issued for St. Tammany by NWS

weather.gov
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 11:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: St. Tammany The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 630 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Slidell, Covington, Pearl River, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Folsom, and Lacombe. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
Saint Tammany Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana West central Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 914 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Abita Springs, or near Covington, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Covington, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Sun, Bush and Lacombe. This includes Interstate 12 between mile markers 57 and 73. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Saint Tammany Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. TAMMANY...SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON PARISHES IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND WEST CENTRAL PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 930 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Abita Springs, or near Covington, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Covington, Abita Springs, Sun and Bush. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Saint Tammany Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ST. TAMMANY CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA AND SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON PARISHES At 921 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Robert, or 10 miles west of Covington, moving north at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hammond, Franklinton, Amite, Ponchatoula, Amite City, Independence, Roseland, Folsom, Enon, Wilmer, Natalbany, Robert and Tickfaw. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 12 between mile markers 39 and 57. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 25 and 26, and between mile markers 46 and 55.
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Orleans FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Wednesday afternoon * Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected across the area beginning this afternoon and stretching into Wednesday. Additional rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches, with locally heavier amounts are possible through tomorrow. This additional rainfall, along with the antecedent conditions could lead to areas of flash flooding.