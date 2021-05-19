newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pearl River County, MS

Flood Advisory issued for Pearl River by NWS

weather.gov
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 09:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pearl River The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 630 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Slidell, Covington, Pearl River, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Folsom, and Lacombe. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Pearl River County, MS
State
Louisiana State
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Southeastern Louisiana#Pearl River#Thunderstorms#Flood Advisory#St Tammany Parish#Southern#Doppler Radar#Slidell#Abita Springs#Target Area#Covington#Severity#Madisonville#Vehicles#Deaths
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Pearl River County, MSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pearl River A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. TAMMANY...SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON PARISHES IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND WEST CENTRAL PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 930 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Abita Springs, or near Covington, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Covington, Abita Springs, Sun and Bush. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Pearl River County, MSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pearl River A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. TAMMANY...SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON PARISHES IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND WEST CENTRAL PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 930 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Abita Springs, or near Covington, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Covington, Abita Springs, Sun and Bush. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Amite County, MSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 04:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon * Some areas have already received 5 to 7 inches of rain from Tuesday morning through this morning. An additional 1 to 2 inches, with locally heavier amounts are possible today. This additional rainfall, along with the antecedent conditions could lead to areas of flash flooding.
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Pearl River A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN HARRISON NORTHEASTERN HANCOCK AND EAST CENTRAL PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Kiln, or 7 miles north of Diamondhead, moving northeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Diamondhead, Saucier and Kiln.