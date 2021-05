The Bayonne PAL Basketball program will begin registration May 10th for the upcoming Summer and Winter programs. Registration will be on Mondays thru Thursdays from 4pm-6pm at the PAL. Anyone who registered before Covid-19 are already signed up. PAL will be having summer skills and summer basketball starting in July 2021. The ages for summer skills will be (5-9 years old), and Hot Hoops will be (10-15 years old). The price is $25 per child for the summer and $100 per child for the winter. Any questions, feel free to call 201-858-6966; ext.11/13 and the basketball staff will answer your questions.