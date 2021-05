A Brunswick man is charged. Jefferson, Md (KM) One person is charged with 1st-degree assault following a stabbing Friday night. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says at around 10:30 PM, deputies were dispatched to the 4400 block of Lewis Mill Court in Jefferson. They found one man with a stab wound to the abdomen; and another man with severe head injuries. Authorities say Kyle Burdette, 21, of Brunswick and Cole ZIttle, 21, of Jefferson had been involved in an argument which turned physical. Zittle was stabbed.