Wild’s Matt Dumba hosts block party as team’s resident hype man

There's a saying in Las Vegas, about as old as Sin City itself: The house always wins. From a hockey standpoint, Las Vegas' team has done a remarkable job of living up to that old credo. They went to the Stanley Cup Finals in their first year of existence. They've been in the playoffs every year since. This season, they went into the final night of the regular season schedule holding the top spot in the entire NHL, only to see division rival Colorado equal them in points and take the Presidents' Trophy on a wonky tiebreaker.