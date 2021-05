Ask Alexa, Google, or Siri, and they may tell you skinny jeans are out. TikTok videos will most definitely confirm this to be true. But there's also something to be said for standing by a classic item in your wardrobe through the years simply because you love the fit. Just because your go-to denim brands are introducing new cuts for the season doesn't mean the skinny is by any means discontinued. Your social feeds may try to redirect you to the straight-leg or mom pant, but don't second guess your personal preference, especially if the skinny is comfortable and flattering on you.