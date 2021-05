Drew Allar, a cornerstone of Penn State's 2022 class, attended the Elite 11 camp in Indianapolis over the weekend where he was arguably the most impressive attendant. While receiving Mike Yurcich's stamp of approval is already a great sign of talent, Allar continues to go out there and prove that he is one of the top quarterbacks in his class. Penn State continues to be in limbo trying to reach the College Football Playoffs and have arguably been just a great quarterback away. Allar could finally be the answer that leads the Nittany Lions over the hump.