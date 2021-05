On Thursday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson doubled down on baseless fearmongering about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines — and went on to blame President Joe Biden for it. "More deaths have been connected to the new COVID vaccines over the past 4 months than to all previous vaccines combined," said Carlson. In fact, this isn't true — he is just citing the number of events reported to VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. But VAERS is not actually a database of vaccine injuries; it's only a list of medical events reported as happening after a vaccine was administered, with no verification that the vaccine caused the event or even that the event was real. One doctor even submitted a report to VAERS in 2004 that a flu shot turned him into the Incredible Hulk.