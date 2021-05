EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - MSU Pavilion will begin accepting 12-15 year-olds for vaccination, Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail announced Wednesday. Earlier in the day the Health Department announced that it would no longer be requiring appointments for the Pavilion. Now, they’re going a step farther by expanding the groups it can accommodate. The news comes as more and more states are coming across a new, possibly final hurdle in the fight against COVID-19: Vaccine hesitancy.