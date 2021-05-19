Who Is Elliott Gould's Ex-Wife, Jennifer Bogart?

In a Hollywood career spanning more than 40 years, Billy Crystal has directed just four feature films. While he’s appeared in a broad range of comedies, his rare efforts behind the camera tend to be more narrowly focused on autobiographical stories and a few personal themes. (Even his sports film, 61*, grew out of his childhood love of the New York Yankees.) That’s definitely true of Crystal’s latest movie, Here Today, which feels in many ways like a bookend to his directorial debut, 1992’s Mr. Saturday Night. Both films are about aging comics (played by Crystal) who try to maintain their relevancy in a changing world while they also grapple with the collateral damage their fame took on their families.