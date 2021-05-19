newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Who Is Elliott Gould's Ex-Wife, Jennifer Bogart?

By Bernadette Roe
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Elliott Gould has had an impressive career that's spanned decades and included major hits. Gould's first acting credit spans all the way back to 1964 for the TV movie called "Once Upon a Mattress," where he played the character Jester, per his IMDb page. While this movie might not be...

www.nickiswift.com
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elliott Gould
Person
Jason Gould
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Streisand
Person
James Brolin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Cbs#The Independent#Instagram#Ocean#Imdb#Jester#Friends#Hits#Spanned Decades
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPlaybill

Elliott Gould and Kathleen Chalfant Star in

Oscar nominee and Broadway alum Elliott Gould and Tony nominee Kathleen Chalfant star in a virtual production of Dorothy Lyman’s new play We Have to Hurry May 1 on Broadway on Demand. Directed by Patricia Vanstone and also featuring Jeanne Lauren Smith, the work follows a pair of mature people...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
StyleCaster

Ben Affleck Has 3 Kids With His Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner—Here’s What to Know About Their Family

Given how private their parents are, details about Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck‘s kids can be pretty hard to come by. But that doesn’t mean they don’t exist! We’ll get into everything we know about Ben Affleck’s kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner up ahead, but first, here’s a little bit of background on their relationship as co-parents.
CelebritiesNBC New York

Ben Affleck Celebrates Ex Jennifer Garner With Rare Family Photos on Mother's Day

Ben Affleck just paid tribute to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner on Mother's Day in the most heartwarming way. On Instagram on Sunday, May 9, the Oscar winner shared never-before-seen throwback photos of the actress with daughters Violet, 15, and Serafina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, when they were little kids. He blurred out the children's faces to protect their privacy.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Robert Downey Jr.'s Assistant Dead at 52, Marvel Stars Pay Respects

Robert Downey Jr.'s mourning the loss of his late assistant, Jimmy Rich ... and his Marvel co-stars are remembering Iron Man's right-hand man. Downey Jr. says Jimmy was in a fatal car accident around 8 PM Wednesday night, calling it a "terrible and shocking tragedy." He says Jimmy was like a brother to him, an uncle to his kids and "beloved by all who experienced his singular character and wit."
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

John Oliver Enlists Leslie Jones, Uzo Aduba and Craig Robinson to Explain Black Hair (Video)

John Oliver had an unusual focus on this week’s episode of “Last Week Tonight” — Black hair. While Oliver acknowledged at the top of the show that he’s not the most ideal candidate to talk about the hairstyles of people of color, since he looks “like I still go to an old-timey barber named Valentino and ask for ‘the tidy Liza Minelli,'” — but the HBO host said he felt it was something important to talk about.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Glenn Close wants to reprise Cruella de Vil role

Glenn Close has revealed that she wants to play Cruella de Vil once again in a new film and even has a story in mind. Glenn Close wants to play Cruella de Vil again. The 74-year-old actress played the iconic Disney villain in the 1996 live-action adaptation of '101 Dalmatians' and reprised the part in the sequel '102 Dalmatians' and has revealed that she has another story in mind for the character.
Celebritiesbransontrilakesnews.com

Ellie Goulding confirms son's full name

Ellie Goulding has confirmed her son is called Arthur Ever Winter Jopling. The 'Burn' hitmaker and her husband Caspar Jopling made the formal announcement in The Times newspaper's Births, Deaths and Marriages section on Thursday (06.05.21). The announcement, published under a Biblical quote, reads: "JOPLING. On 29th April 2021 to...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheThings

Who Is Eddie Redmayne's Wife, And What Does She Do?

Eddie Redmayne has found himself atop the actor leaderboard following his countless successful roles in both film and television. The actor's breakout role came about when he landed parts in My Week With Marilyn and Les Misérables, catapulting him to Hollywood royalty, which is nothing new for the star. While he's taken on roles in countless films such as Harry Potter, Eddie is also known for his budding friendship with former rugby teammate, Prince William!
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘Here Today’ Review: Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish in a Non-Ron-Com

In a Hollywood career spanning more than 40 years, Billy Crystal has directed just four feature films. While he’s appeared in a broad range of comedies, his rare efforts behind the camera tend to be more narrowly focused on autobiographical stories and a few personal themes. (Even his sports film, 61*, grew out of his childhood love of the New York Yankees.) That’s definitely true of Crystal’s latest movie, Here Today, which feels in many ways like a bookend to his directorial debut, 1992’s Mr. Saturday Night. Both films are about aging comics (played by Crystal) who try to maintain their relevancy in a changing world while they also grapple with the collateral damage their fame took on their families.
Moviesoprahdaily.com

David Oyelowo Tells Oprah He Made The Water Man for His Four Children

For David Oyelowo, directing wasn't actually the most nerve-wracking part of making his critically acclaimed directorial debut, The Water Man. In a conversation with Oprah, Oyelowo revealed the most anxiety-inducing moment was showing his four children the final cut of the adventure film. “That was literally the most nervous I’ve...
TV & VideosPosted by
Yardbarker

Sarah Drew reprises April Kepner to help close out Jesse Williams' 'Grey's' run

"Oh, come on!" screamed Dr. April Kepner (Sarah Drew) when a thunderstorm knocked the power out, and it sounded like she never left. Drew had left April behind after Grey's Anatomy's Season 14 finale in May 2018—she later revealed she was "let go" because "the show had too many characters"—and #Japril stans were rewarded for their persistent loyalty when she reprised the beloved, neurotic April in Thursday night's episode ("Look Up Child").
MusicTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Kelvin Harrison Jr.’s acting journey has been full of memorable moments. He made his on-screen debut with a small role in the 2012 film 12 Years a Slave. Kelvin wouldn’t just be landing small roles for much longer, though. His career quickly started to gain traction and he started getting bigger opportunities. Although much of his career has been focused on movies, he has also made his mark on the TV world as well. He has shown time and time again that he’s more than capable of working on any kind of project. His level of creativity and versatility has earned him the respect of fans and fellow industry folks, and he is ready to show them even more of what he can do. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Kelvin Harrison Jr.