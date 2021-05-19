newsbreak-logo
Melissa Gorga Dishes on 'RHONJ' Reunion, Her Relationship with Joe, Teresa's New BF, and More

extratv
extratv
 21 hours ago
The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars are always ready to throw down — throwing word-daggers, throwing shade — and Melissa Gorga is with “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay, throwing a curveball with her surprising take on all the drama!

She told Rachel, “I feel like we're therapy… We're giving you your therapy at home that you didn't even know you need.”

Spilling the tea on Wednesday’s Season 11 reunion, Gorga said, “There was a lot of things said at the reunion that the girls never said all season long. So, Jennifer comes out with a couple of things and accusations about Margaret...”

She continued, “I have to say, she's the one I get the most annoyed with all the time just because I'm a girl's girl… She's always just trying to hurt like get in the middle of something.”

Fans were shocked when Melissa revealed in the finale she wasn’t sure if her marriage to Joe would last. How are things now?

Melissa said, “They're good.” She went on, “I think especially just watching this season, we’re like, ‘Wow, okay, we need to tighten it up a little bit,’ because the end of the day reality TV is not easy… I will say we're a pretty amazing couple… When you have all these other opinions, always getting thrown at you… it's a struggle.”

Her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice went public this season with her new boyfriend, Luis. Melissa said, “They're just like love, love, love, love, kiss, hug… like, they're obsessed. So she's good. It's all good. We'll see where it goes. I mean, but they are completely in love.”

Teresa was a little hesitant to bring him on the show, and Melissa’s take is, “Being on this show, it's kind of like your obligation to show us your private life. There's no way you're going to hide your new love interest, so I think she realizes that and she was taking her time putting him on.”

Watch “RHONJ” tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

