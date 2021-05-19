Inside Jennifer Aniston's Relationship History

Jennifer Aniston should hold classes on how to be friends with your exes. Obviously, she was extremely hurt when she divorced her first husband, Brad Pitt, in 2005, but Vince Vaughn helped her through it, and now Pitt and Aniston are like best friends. She's also still friends with most of her past boyfriends, including Owen Wilson (a brief fling), Gerard Butler (also a fling), Paul Rudd (also a fling, but they send birthday wishes to each other), John Mayer (he still likes her posts on Instagram), and Vaughn.