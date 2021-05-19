Inside Jennifer Aniston's Relationship History
Jennifer Aniston has dated a who's who of men in the film, television, and music industries. She's been married twice — to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux — and had brief flings (or rumored flings) with Charlie Schlatter, Bradley Cooper, Adam Duritz, Paul Rudd, Jon Stewart, and Gerard Butler. These days, the actor is single and doesn't appear to be dating, despite her friends Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow urging her to get back out there, per The Sun.www.nickiswift.com